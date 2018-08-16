New publication relates the adventures of shipwreck explorer

Stonehaven-based shipwreck explorer Rod Macdonald has released two books relating his fantastic experiences diving on wrecks around the world.

Rod has carved out a careers as both a diving expert and as an acclaimed author and ‘Deeper into the Darkness’ deals with his explorations of many famous wrecks around the UK, dating from the First World War.

These include HMS Pathfinder and HMS Audacious, the wreck of HMS Hampshire on which Lord Kitchener perished is visited along with HMS Vanguard, which blew up while at anchor in Scapa Flow in 1917.

It also deals with his exploration of Second World War wrecks in the Pacific, including American shipwrecks from the Battle of Guadalcanal.

The book’s publication, the third in a trilogy, follows the re-release if the first instalment, ‘Into the Abyss’, which offers a fascinating collection of true-life diving adventures, from his progression from novice diver in the 1980s onwards.

It also includes famous wreck sites around the world, from the sunken Japanese Fleet at the bottom of Truk Lagoon and Palau in the Pacific,

to diving the third largest whirlpool in the world the Corryvreckan Whirlpool off the west coast of Scotland.