Roadworks on A90

A Section of the A90 southbound carriageway between the B974 Marykirk Junction and North Water Bridge is set to benefit from £150,000 worth of surface improvements starting on Monday 20 August for approximately four nights.

The investment from Transport Scotland will ensure that this section of the A90, used by around 11,000 vehicles every day, continues to operate safely for years to come.

The overnight works will involve teams resurfacing 800m of road surface, helping to create a smoother and safer carriageway for road users.

The overnight resurfacing works are expected to be complete by the morning of Friday 24 August. The working hours will be between 19:30 and 06:30. The replacement of the lining and studs will be programmed for one night the following week.

To keep road workers as well as road users safe, there will be lane closures in place on the southbound carriageway and a 10mph convoy system each night between 19:30 and 06:30. All traffic management will be lifted during the daytime.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “The £150,000 overnight project will upgrade the condition of the southbound carriageway between Luther Bridge and North Water Bridge, helping to create a smoother and safer road surface and address any potholes or other road defects in the carriageway.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both our workforce as well as road users. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible. We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams work to carry out these essential works. We encourage road users to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for real time journey information and leaving some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter @trafficscotland or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.