Rod Stewart announces Aberdeen date for 2019 tour

Rod Stewart will be performing at Aberdeen’s AECC next year – the only Scottish date announced for his ‘Rod Stewart Live In Concert’ tour.

The tour will follow the release of his 30th studio album ‘Blood Red Roses’ which will be released on Friday, September 28.

Rod will play the AECC on Wednesday, June 12, and tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 21, via Ticketmaster

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 9am on Wednesday, September 19, by pre-ordering Rod’s new album from HMV

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at AECC, said: “We’re honoured and very excited to welcome Rod Stewart back to Aberdeen, for what will possibly be our last gig before we move to our new venue, TECA, in summer 2019.

“Rod was one of our first ever gigs here at AECC back in 1991 and now he’ll be one of the last.

“Having last played Pittodrie in 2011 we’re sure everyone’s ready to give our honorary ‘Scottish Rock Royalty’ a warm welcome and help us end on a high.”

This will be Rod’s first UK tour in three years following the success of two sold-out tours in 2016 – The UK Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits. Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style.

As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career.