Sign up for Memory Walk and help Alzheimer Scotland raise vital funds

Alzheimer Scotland has launched Memory Walk events for 2019 to unify local communities and raise vital funds to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.

Memory Walk fundraising events will take place in 13 locations across the country between September 1 and October 6.

The family-friendly walks provide a positive opportunity to support people living with dementia now, or to remember those lost to the illness.

Who will you walk for?

All monies raised from Memory Walks are invested back to help Alzheimer Scotland provide high-quality, dementia-specific activities, support and care for people with dementia, as well as supporting a 24-Hour Freephone Dementia Helpline, campaigning activities, and research into prevention and ultimately a cure.

Amy Rennie signed up to a Memory Walk a few years ago when her gran was diagnosed with dementia. Looking ahead to the Memory Walk this year, Amy and 17-strong members of her family will step out again for a cause close to their hearts.

She said: “After losing both grans to dementia, the annual Memory Walk provides an uplifting day our for the whole family to come together and remember.

“It’s also good to know that you’re helping such a great cause. Our group grew through word of mouth and I’d encourage everyone to do the same and see how much you could all raise funds to help support dementia in your area.”

Sally McNaught, Alzheimer Scotland head of localities fundraising, said: “Our Memory Walk events provide a positive way for communities to get together locally to walk in honour of someone they care about, or in memory of someone, to help raise vital funds to support the work of Alzheimer Scotland.

“Every penny raised will go towards our vision – to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.

“Our localities across Scotland are committed to providing the best possible care, support and information for everyone living with dementia, as well as making sure that people with dementia and their carers are recognised and valued in their local communities.”

Dementia is Scotland’s biggest public health issue. There are around 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland and it is now estimated that 20,000 people will be diagnosed with the condition every year by 2020.

Get together with your family, friends and colleagues and sign up to your local Memory Walk for people living with dementia and their families. There is no minimum sponsorship, as every penny counts. For more information and to sign up visit Memory Walk Scotland

MEMORY WALK CALENDAR

• Inverness – September 1, Whin Park.

• Glasgow – September 1, Kelvingrove Park.

• Arbroath – September 7, Kepti Pond.

• Borders – September 7, Harestanes Country Park, Jedburgh.

• Ayrshire – September 8, Dumfries House, Cumnock.

• Forth Valley – September 8, Stirling University Innovation Park (Scion House).

• Aberdeen – September 15, Hazelhead Park.

• Inverclyde – September 15, Greenock Esplanade.

• Lanarkshire – September 15, Hamilton Racecourse.

• Fife – September 22, Lochore Country Park.

• Dumfries – September 22, The Dock Park.

• Dundee – September 29, Camperdown Park.

• Midlothian – October 6, Dalkeith Country Park.

For more information and to sign up today visit the website www.memorywalksscotland.org