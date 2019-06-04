Still time to apply for community awards

With just under two weeks left before voting for the Calor Rural Community Fund comes to a close, rural community projects are relying on supporters now more than ever.

Home energy provider Calor is urging everyone to get involved in voting for its Fund – a scheme that helps rural communities throughout England, Scotland and Wales gain funding for projects at the heart of their community.

From the simply superb, to a well-needed refurb, this year’s Fund includes applications from 325 different projects from across the UK, all of which need your votes to make it to the top.

And with twenty-one prize-pots of £1,000, £2,500 and £5,000 up for grabs, the Calor Rural Community Fund will undoubtedly make a difference to winning projects – improving local life and bringing rural communities together.

To vote for your nearest community project – or one close to your heart – simply register via the Calor Rural Community Fund website and you’ll get 10 votes, which can be used to support a number of projects or just one in particular.

The projects with the most votes from each funding category will become finalists and be reviewed by a panel of independent judges including: Business in the Community, mental health charity Mind, Crowdfunder, Plunkett and Rural England, to decide which entries are to be awarded the funding.

For further information and to cast your votes, please visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund. Voting closes at midnight on June 17.