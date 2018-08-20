Tributes paid to “loving son”

The family of a Mearns teenager who died after falling ill at the weekend have paid tribute to a “much-loved” son, brother and grandson.

Corey Doyle, 15, from Fettercairn, died in hospital after taking ill in the Fourdon area on Sunday.

In a statement his family said: “Corey was a much-loved son, brother and grandson and was a popular pupil at Mearns Academy. He was a kind, loving son who also enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He loved spending time with his family, joking and making us laugh. We are absolutely devastated by what has happened. We are grateful to those who have supported us at this incredibly difficult time.”

His death is not thought to be suspicious.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “We are continuing to support his family as enquiries progress. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”