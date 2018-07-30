A big splash for good causes!

Teams who took part in an annual Mearns boating event have raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

The Marykirk Raft Race, held in May, raised £7100 and cheques were handed over to the groups and organisations at a recent presentation night.

Friends of Carronhill, Mearns Allsorts and CHAS Aberdeen each received £800, while £500 went to Northsound Cash for Kids.

Awards of £400 went to Macmillan Nurses at Stracathro, Laurencekirk First Responders, Junior Diabetes Research Scotland and RNLI, and

£300 has been donated to the Charlie House Appeal.

Smaller awards of £200 have gone to 11 groups, including Marykirk Bowling Club, Montrose Air Cadets Squadron and Craigo Community Hall who all helped out on the day.

Rena Walker, chair of the raft race committee, said: ““We are delighted to be donating so much money to several brilliant local causes which help all ages – the money received really does make such a difference to them all.

“I would like to thank the rest of the committee for their hard work throughout the year, and of course everyone who takes part and supports us in our fundraising.”

A total of 15 rafts took part in this year’s event, with all but one finishing.

Funds have been raised throughout the year by the committee through a ceilidh, a snail race and numerous pub quizzes, before the fundraising finale with events in the park on race day and sponsorship from those who took part.