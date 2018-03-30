A thank you for Auchenblae

A rescue mission in recent heavy snow has paid dividends for a Mearns community.

Auchenblae parks committee member Bernard Melsom came across two lorries stuck on a hill as they tried to get food ingredients from the local Macphie factory to a Scottish distribution hub.

Bernard used his Landcruiser, fitted with snow chains, to tow the vehicles up the hill and back on the road.

Now Macphie, by way of a thank-you, has donated a mower to the Auchenblae community.

It is a timely donation as the parks committee had just found their ageing mower needed replacing.

Macphie chairman Alastair Macphie said: “The ongoing strong relationship we have with our local community is very important to us and we are delighted to be able to help with this donation.

“The time and effort that Mr Melsom took to help out the two lorry drivers and get our product back on the road shows that community spirit is alive and well.”

The donation was handed over at the annual Den Clear Up Day at the weekend, which helped get the public park ready for summer and attracted more than 50 volunteers.