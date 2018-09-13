All aboard for a record season on land train

Stonehaven’s land train has experienced a record summer season.

The Stoney Express has welcomed aboard nearly 3700 passengers since the beginning of July.

Visitors from China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, England, Wales and Shetland were among the 3692 who boarded the train, along with many local people.

Most recently Stonehaven Town Partnership’s popular attraction welcomed a delegation who were in town as guests of STP.

Many local clubs and groups have used the land train including guides, holiday clubs from Aberdeen and the town’s Mowat Court.

Commenting, STP chairman Jim Stephen said: “We would thank the people of Stonehaven for the tremendous support shown to the land train during the holidays, we were very pleased to welcome many familiar faces on board.

“I would personally like to thank all local businesses who have supported us during the year by advertising on the train.

“This helps us to keep it on the road and all the support is very much appreciated.

“Thank you also to the dedicated land train team whose work and commitment has directly contributed to the success of the land train.”

The train is now operating a weekend only timetable up until the start of the October holidays.

The team ran a Win a Day Out in Stonehaven competition during the season, which attracted a huge response, and plan to organise another one next month.

The Stoney Express is available for private hire and further details can be obtained by contacting projects@stpweb.org.