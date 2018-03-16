All aboard for the land train season

Preparations are well under way to get a popular Stonehaven tourist attraction ready for the new season.

The land train will begin its tours of the town at the end of this month and will run daily throughout the Easter holidays.

Operated by Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP), the Stoney Express carried 6000 passengers last year.

It will run during weekends until the start of the summer holidays and then daily.

STP is on the look-out for drivers and volunteers for the land train.

Passengers receive a guided tour of the sights and attractions on the train’s trip around Stonehaven – starting from the

Market Square, to the harbour and Dunnottar Castle, and then to the caravan park at Cowie.

STP chair Jim Stephen said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all the businesses who have sponsored the train in the past and to those who are supporting it by sponsoring again this year.

“Thanks also to the local volunteer groups who help keep the train looking good.”

If you want to volunteer for the Stoney Express, contact projects@stpweb.org