Armistice 100: Mearns communities pay homage

Communities throughout the Mearns will be remembering the fallen from world conflicts at services this weekend.

Remembrance comes a commemorations to mark the end of World War 1 draw to a close.

Stonehaven’s service will be in St James Church in Arbuthnott Street at 10.45am.

The parade will start from the Market Square at 10.20, led by Newtonhill Pipe Band.

Pipe Major Domhnull McLennan said: “The impact on the younger members especially is huge. We have been involved in the Remembrance of the Battle of the Somme, and to be playing on the one hundredth year to the hour will be very moving.”

The guest preacher will be Bishop Andrew Swift.

The church bell will ring out for the first time in around half a century after being been restored over several months in time for Remembrance Sunday.

The bell will be rung during the service at the time when six cadets will be reading out the 207 local names of those who died in war.

It will be heard again at 12.30pm, to coincide with the national act of Remembrance and Thanksgiving

Last Sunday a display of war prose and poetry opened in St James and there was a “fall” of poppies in the church.

The exhibition will be open until 4pm on Saturday, November 17.

Benholm and Johnshaven are organising various events for Remembrance Sunday.

A piper from Lathallan School will play Battle’s O’er at 6am on the pier head of Johnshaven Harbour.

The service of remembrance will take place at Johnshaven War Memorial beginning at around 10.40am.

Later in Johnshaven, around the war memorial and on the harbour front, Viscount of Arbuthnott will welcome people at 6.40 for an evening event.

The Last Post will sound at 6.55 and at 7pm a beacon will be lit on the harbour wall, in common with other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach North Scotland is supporting military personnel past and present on Remembrance Sunday.

A poppy will be placed on more than 100 buses throughout Aberdeenshire and Moray, to commemorate the contribution of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.