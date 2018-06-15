Artist makes special visit to Catterline

By A Leader Reporter

James Morrison attended the local school last Wednesday when his image of two Catterline boats was rededicated.

A plaque has been commissioned to hang alongside his painting in the school.

It also includes a biography and his letter of tribute to prominent local artist Joan Eardley, after her death in 1963.

The project was a joint venture between Gordon Ritchie, of Stonehaven Heritage Society, and Dave Ramsay, of Mearns Heritage Services.

Dave said: “It was at a recent school event that Gordon pointed out that not many people realised that the painting in the school hall was by James Morrison, and had been gifted to the community.

“Following on from the award by Historic Scotland of the Joan Eardley memorial plaque in January, it seemed right to acknowledge James Morrison and his gift to the community, and to ensure that the background to the painting and person, is shared with pupils, parents, and future generations.”

Gordon added: “For many years, I had admired this painting in the school, without realising it was by James Morrison and I am delighted that the society was able to help in this project.”

The painting features the Hopefull and the Linfall.

The Hopefull was built at Cowie around 1908 for Bowden Stephen of Catterline at a cost of £1 per foot.

The Linfall was a ship’s lifeboat and was owned by Harry Wylie, the salmon coble skipper at Catterline for many years.

James Morrison was born in Glasgow in 1932, and from 1950-1954, studied and graduated from Glasgow School of Art.

He then joined Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee as a lecturer in 1965, and remained there until 1987 when he left to pursue painting on a full-time basis.

James was visiting artist at the Patrick Allan Fraser College of Art at Hospitalfield, Arbroath, from 1963-64 - a common strand shared with Joan Eardley, Lil Neilson, and Angus Neil

He lived and worked in Catterline until moving to Montrose in 1965. He also taught art at Mackie Academy.

The artist specialises predominantly in landscapes and was admitted to the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) and Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolours (RSW).