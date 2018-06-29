Beer festival opens in Stonehaven

One of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals is under way in Stonehaven with around 5,000 visitors expected over the next couple of days.

The fourth Midsummer Beer Happening, which runs until Saturday, is offering more than 120 beers from around the world, award-winning street food vendors and the cream of local music talent, all in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “This is our fourth Happening and we intend to make it the best yet.

“You won’t find the range of beers we are offering in one place anywhere else in Scotland this summer.

“We have carefully chosen the finest from across the UK, Europe and America.”

He added: “The Happening is not-for-profit and each year supports local charities.

“Since it started as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival in 2009 it has raised £96,000 for good causes.

“We fully expect to pass the £100,000 milestone at this year’s Happening.

“That has only been possible because of all the people showing such great support.”