BEM presented to a Mearns stalwart

There was no need for a trip to Buckingham Palace for Dave Ramsay as he asked to be presented with his British Empire Medal at The Creel Inn!

At a packed ceremony in Catterline last week, the Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire presented Dave with his award, after being mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2018.

The award was presented for Dave’s services to heritage, special educational needs, charity, and the community. The event was attended by family, friends, neighbours and the key people who have helped to bring a wide variety of heritage projects to fruition.

Dave, who lives in Catterline, said: “I am tremendously honoured to have been nominated for this award, and wanted to take this opportunity to thank the huge number of people who have contributed to these heritage projects, which have added to the rich heritage of the Mearns.

“There were a number of reasons why the Creel Inn was chosen as a venue for the occasion, not least the impressive heritage of the Inn, the conservation village itself, and the rich heritage of Catterline, the Mearns and Kincardineshire.”

Viscount Arbuthnott who was one of the guests at the event, brought his own important family heritage, for it was a previous Viscount Arbuthnott in the 1700s who built the pier at Catterline, to improve the life and work of the fishermen of the area.

Dave went on to say: “We have taken our past heritage, combined it with present day technology, and laid it down for future generations. Whilst honoured by the award, I am deeply indebted to the many people, who assisted me in this important heritage work, and they should also be recognised and acknowledged.”