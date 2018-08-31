Bikers stop in Stoney in fundraising tour

A group of big-hearted bikers have taken part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Stonehaven war memorial as part of a fundraising drive.

They are raising £60,000 for Poppyscotland, while commemorating the centenary of the end of the World War 1.

Members of the Grand Lodge of Scotland and their motorcycle riders association, The Widows Sons Scotland, are touring 31 cenotaphs and memorials over eight weekends as the 100-year anniversary of the end of the war approaches.

Supporting the latest leg of the nationwide tour were the Provincial Grand Lodge of Kincardineshire, with Freemasons from the Lodge of Stonehaven No 65 providing hospitality.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “The money raised by the Grand Lodge of Scotland and their motorcycle association will improve lives in the Armed Forces community. I’d like to thank them for their wonderful work, it is greatly appreciated.”

The bikers are due to finish in Dumbarton on September 29 with money going towards tailored support and funding to hundreds of veterans in need.