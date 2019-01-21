Breakfast club visit for MP

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie recently attended the second Stonehaven Veterans’ Breakfast Club.

Organised by Aberdeenshire Salutes, the breakfasts allow people from all walks of life to socialise and reinforce the ex-forces community.

The project aims to provide all veterans and their families with a single point of contact for support throughout Aberdeenshire, offering help to assist with their welfare and well-being, accessing the correct and appropriate support already being provided, by the community in which they live.

Scottish Conservative Mr Bowie, who served as an officer in the Royal Navy, swapped stories and enjoyed a cup of tea with veterans at the Legion Scotland in the town’s Market Lane.

He said: “There are many initiatives and charities which are in place to help veterans once they return to their community.

“Salute are doing a great job of helping former service personnel get access to all that help.

“That all starts by getting together and enjoying the sense of kinship that these events foster.”

A message on the Aberdeenshire Salutes Facebook page said: “Fantastic to see so many veterans at Stonehaven Breakfast Club this morning including Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, who formerly served in the Navy.

“Thanks to all those involved in preparing and serving the breakfasts particularly Calum and everyone from The Bay Fish and Chips.”