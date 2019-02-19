Bring along WW1 archive

Members of the public are invited to bring artefacts and stories relating to WW1 to a digital collection day to be held at Stonehaven’s Mackie Academy.

It will take place on Saturday, February 23, from 10am to noon.

An extract from the WW1 diary of William Bellarby, Peter Bellarby's grandfather

Objects will be digitised and the stories written down, then placed in an online archive, as part of a national campaign.

Lest We Forget: Keep Their Stories Alive is a project to create a digital archive of WW1 artefacts stored in homes across the UK. The objects might be diaries, photographs, medals or other items.

Material will be put on a large database/website and be available for all to use for personal or educational use, but not commercial use.

Lest We Forget is an initiative of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the University of Oxford.

The digital collection day is hosted by Mackie Academy.

Senior pupils studying for Advanced Highers in History will be taking part and members of Mearns Camera Club will be assisting with photography.

Organiser Peter Bellarby said: “I am very pleased that Mackie Academy are hosting the event and that senior pupils are helping to record the stories.

“Many people have things from World War One in their attics and cupboards and it would be good to share these with others.”

Mr Bellarby is a volunteer organiser of digital collection days with Lest We Forget.

Lest We Forget can be visited at https://lwf.web.ox.ac.uk.