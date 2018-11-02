Business call to support cadets

Food ingredients manufacturer Macphie is urging Aberdeenshire businesses to support Stonehaven Sea Cadets.

It follows a donation of £5000 from the Mearns-based company towards the cadets’ new headquarters at the town’s harbour.

The Stonehaven unit is part of the larger UK maritime youth charity, giving young people, from ten to 18, the chance to learn new skills, gain qualifications, challenge themselves and make friends.

With a target of £500,000 to fund the new building, the cadets have been raising money for the last four years.

Macphie’s chairman Alastair Macphie said: “We recognise the positive impact Sea Cadets has on the development of our young people.

“The skills they learn at weekly meetings set them up for the future, preparing them for life beyond school.

“Having received a tour of the new facility from the cadets themselves, it’s clear to see the sense of pride they have in their new facilities which they have worked so hard to raise money for.”

The group has outgrown its current council-owned headquarters on the town’s High Street which it has occupied since 1959.

The purpose-built headquarters will have disabled access and space to accommodate more members. It will also be available for wider community use.

The cadets have raised over half of their target, allowing work to start on redeveloping a former warehouse.

Chairman of Stonehaven Sea Cadets John Agnew said: “Investing in our own premises gives us the chance to create facilities which are inclusive, sustainable and fit for purpose.

“As a charity, our progress is dependent on the support from organisations in our community and we’re incredibly grateful for Macphie’s contribution.

“We have raised in excess of £300,000 so far, allowing us to complete the first phase of development. Fundraising is ongoing to complete fitting out the new building.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Stonehaven Sea Cadets, the chairman can be contacted on 01561 361364.