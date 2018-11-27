ANM Group appoints new member

A Mearns farmer has been appointed to the ANM Group board.

Norman Thow has farmed for more than 40 years in Denside, Auchenblae, and has a significant wealth of knowledge and experience across the agricultural sector.

He will attend his first board meeting at Thainstone on Tuesday, December 11.

Mr Thow said: “ANM is a unique business, and I am proud to be joining a co-operative with such a strong heritage of supporting its members, customers and the agricultural industry.

“In today’s changing environment and increased competition, we have to adapt and innovate to maintain and increase our market share. I look forward to contributing towards these goals and representing our members.”