Award success for Mearns housebuilder

A Mearns housebuilder has been recognised in the annual Scottish Home Awards.

Gourdon-based Fotheringham Homes was highly commended in the Small Housing Development category.

The awards highlight excellence in new home creation over the last year with focus on design, marketing and customer care across the industry.

Fotheringham won praise for its Brae Road development in Gourdon.

Director Michael Fotheringham said: ““It was important to us to keep the look of a small costal village, but to still introduce a modern feel to the properties.

“To achieve this we used a mix of material on the exterior of the properties and kept the heights of all house types to either one storey or one and a half, with Velux roof lighting to reflect the more traditional look of the village.”

He added: “When we set up the company 12 years ago, we set out to challenge the industry and our customers to ‘believe in better’.

“Being highly commended for our work on such a national platform is a real testament of the hard work and effort that the team put in on a daily basis.”