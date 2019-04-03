Bay shortlisted for award

Stonehaven’s Bay Fish and Chips is among 10 businesses shortlisted for a special accolade at this year’s VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards.

The Best of VIBES award has been introduced to mark its 20th year.

It will recognise a past winner that can demonstrate its continuous improvement and contribution to Scotland’s sustainable development.

Since its inception in 1999, the VIBES Awards have recognised and rewarded more than 150 businesses that have championed sustainability by identifying ways to tackle the impact on the planet by reducing consumption on its resources.