Blazing a trail to industry success

A Laurencekirk company celebrated triple success at a recent industry awards event.

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions picked up the Diversification, Export and Company of the Year accolades at the EIC Awards in London.

The EIC (Energy Industries Council) is the leading trade association for the energy industry, providing dedicated services to help members understand, identify and pursue business opportunities globally.

EIC National Awards showcase the strategies and innovation shown by companies in the energy sector.

The first award for Blaze was for export.

Over the past three years, the firm has increased the export side of the business, which now accounts for 70% of total revenue with goods to Europe and Africa.

The second title was the diversification award for companies that have shown innovation to diversify in difficult market conditions.

During the oil downturn, Blaze directors Howard and Ann Johnson decided to invest in research and development, diversifying into markets including renewables, mining and the public sector. This now accounts for around 75% of its turnover.

Finally, Blaze was awarded Company of the Year, chosen from all the category winners.

Managing director Howard Johnson said: “We are absolutely blown away to win not one but three EIC awards. This is testament to our tenacity in the face of adversity.

“We’ve been through hard times and come through the other side and to receive these awards from our industry is high praise indeed.”

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley added: ‘Blaze has done incredibly well to not only win work in a new country but also a new sector, having successfully expanded into the Republic of Congo’s mining industry, a challenging but ultimately very lucrative move.

“Landing both the EIC Diversification and Export awards is an amazing feat and rightly sees them crowned as the EIC Company of the Year.”