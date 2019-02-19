Business booming for Spring Show

This year’s Royal Northern Spring Show, to be held at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Wednesday, February 27, is again a sell-out.

Organiser Alison Argo, secretary of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, reports that all outside stand space has been taken up and only a few spaces are left in the marquee for inside stands.

As the first show of the season with a long tradition going back to the 1800s, the event is again set to draw a large attendance from throughout the North-east - and also much further afield – to view all the latest in farm machinery and enjoy the judging of prime cattle, sheep and horses.

Alison said: “The farming public turns out for the Spring Show irrespective of the weather but we’re certainly hoping for a better day than last year when adverse weather marred the show.”

The Royal Northern Countryside Initiative will also be arranging to bring around 300 primary school children to the show in groups, which is an even more important initiative to help youngsters understand the importance of farming and where their food comes from with the ever-growing pressure on farmers from the vegan lobby, the need to reduce carbon emissions which is threatening the livestock sector, and proposed measures to alleviate the effects of climate change.

The society’s proud history is something show president Rodney Blackhall is very much aware of.

He said: “The society does a great job in promoting the industry which is getting more important than ever as we face a barrage of negative publicity from vegans and the climate change lobby.”

The society is always grateful to the support the show receives from agricultural businesses, through sponsorship or taking trade stands, which provides the essential funding to make the event such a great success.

This year’s show will have a new sponsor for the flagship event, the show of exhibition cattle, which has attracted an entry of 60 from leading herds in the North-east and central Scotland.

Banff–based Kubota dealers and specialist machinery suppliers, CC Powell, have stepped in to take over the mantle from long-time sponsor, Stewart Agriculture.