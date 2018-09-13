Business rates clarity call

A North-east politician has urged a Scottish Government minister to look into the impact of business rates on telecommunications masts put up by independent broadband service providers.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, has written to Kate Forbes, Minister for Public Finance and Digital Economy, seeking clarity on current policy and asking if there any exemptions that could be applied.

The issue has been raised by a local provider of broadband access, a company that Mr Bowie said is working to “fill gaps” in the roll-out of fibre connections in rural Aberdeenshire.

He added that these companies can supply broadband via satellite and line of sight technology.

However, in order to do this, they require masts located in “high spots” throughout the area, using the masts to relay the signal that will then reach an individual property.

Mr Bowie has campaigned since his election on broadband provision in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, which is ranked among the worst in the UK for broadband.

He recently hosted four public forums in Aboyne, Laurencekirk, Alford and Garlogie to discuss issues affecting local residents and businesses.

The events encouraged people to discuss problems with coverage and access.