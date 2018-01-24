Bypass completion date uncertain

Economy Secretary Keith Brown has been unable to confirm to MSPs that the Spring 2018 deadline for completion of the Aberdeen bypass will be met.

Mr Brown appeared before members of the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee to provide an update on major projects, including the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Following questions from North East Region Conservative MSP Peter Chapman, Mr Brown could not say that the road would be fully open to traffic by the end of May this year.

He said that Spring 2018 remained the deadline the government was working towards, but that talks would have to take place with the developer consortium delivering the project, Aberdeen Roads Ltd, on any impact that the collapse of one of the lead contractors, Carillion, may have.

Last week, Mr Brown told Parliament that there would be no effect on the cost or timescale of delivery for the £745million project.

However, during today’s committee session, Michelle Rennie, director for major transportation projects, said it would be “naïve” to think that there would be no impact from the construction giant going into liquidation.