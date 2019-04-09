Co-op store reopens after major refit

The Co-op has unveiled a new look to one of its stores in Stonehaven following a major refit.

Customers got their first chance to see the changes at Redcloak, revamped at a cost of £535,000, at a launch last Thursday.

The newly-reopened store offers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, award-winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery.

It brings a funding boost locally through Co-op’s membership scheme.

Members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with the Co-op donating a further 1% to good causes.

Organisations in the area currently being supported include PAMIS (Promoting a More Inclusive Society), the Friends of Carronhill School, and Pillar Kincardine – with Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online.

Store manager Daryl Black said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Redcloak.

“We’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community.

“It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”