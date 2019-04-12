Fettercairn business ‘highly commended’ at retail awards

A Mearns business has been highly commended at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2019.

Encore Dress and Vintage Agency, of Fettercairn, was shortlisted in the fashion and accessories retail category, in which it was runner-up.

In a Facebook post Encore said: “Bringing home our certificate to put Aberdeenshire on the map for fashion and accessories.”

It was among a number of local retailers shortlisted in various categories.

The event was held on Tuesday night in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

The awards celebrate independent retailers who enhance the local community and economy.