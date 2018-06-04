Five-star award for Stonehaven company

A Stonehaven self-catering property company has achieved VisitScotland’s premier Quality Assurance award.

Dalriada Luxury Lodges, in Cowie, has achieved a 5-star grading from the national tourism organisation at its first grading visit.

VisitScotland’s award recognises businesses which achieve exceptional levels of excellence.

The QA scheme is a benchmark for quality across the tourism industry and operates across accommodation, visitor attractions and the food sectors.

Dalriada comprises eight lodges, all of which have stunning views across Stonehaven Bay.

Bob McAlpine, Dalriada Luxury Lodges’chief executive, said: “The directors and staff are delighted to receive the VisitScotland 5-star Quality Assurance award.

“Our aim is to provide a luxury experience for our guests and to receive the top award is recognition of the hard work that we have all put into the business.”

VisitScotland regional director Jo Robinson congratulated Mr McAlpine and presented him with a QA plaque.