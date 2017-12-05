Stonehaven is gearing up for a special late-night shopping event tomorrow (Wednesday).

The town’s business association is looking to encourage the community to shop locally.

Free parking will be available from 6 till 8 30pm, with a host of shops staying open.

Each business is contributing with special offers and fun activities for all customers.

Stonehaven Business Association chairman Niall Menzies said: “This is the third year Stonehaven has opened up its doors to evening shoppers.

“With more business than ever providing offers, shopping under the Christmas lights has never been so popular, so come and try it.”