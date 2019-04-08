Local retailers shortlisted for awards

A Mearns business has been shortlisted in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2019.

Encore Dress and Vintage Agency, of Fettercairn, is among the finalists in the fashion and accessories retail category, which also includes Totally Fascinating, of Portlethen.

The event will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) evening in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

The awards rerturn for a ninth year to celebrate the country’s independent retailers who enhance the local community and economy.

Encore owner Carrie Murdoch said: “We are over the moon to be shortlisted for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

“Having run our small rural business in Aberdeenshire for 21 years we realise the value of local businesses and we are passionate about their survival.

“We cannot overstate the importance that small businesses make to the vibrancy and economy of our local communities.”

Encore and Totally Fascinating are among a number of local retailers shortlisted in various categories.

They include Holly Maes, Laurencekirk (bespoke retailer), Fusion Hairdressing, Stonehaven (hair and beauty), Cool Gourmet, Stonehaven (eatery).