Looking good! Local salon wins top award

A Stonehaven hair salon is celebrating a leading accolade.

Fusion Hairdressing was named Best Stonehaven Business at the recent Aberdeen Business Awards.

It is the second year running in which the salon has won the honour and it now goes forward to the next stage for Best Business in Scotland in Glasgow in June.

Owner Sandra Hunter said: “We are over the moon to have won this prestigious award two years running.

“I would like to thank all our clients old and new for all their support and also the Fusion team for all their hard work and dedication they have put in over the years.”

The business in Barclay Street was established 10 years ago.

Fusion was nominated by the public for the Aberdeen Business Awards for Best Hair Salon and Best Stonehaven Business then it went to public voting and secret shoppers.

Three years ago it won best hair salon.

The salon also recently reached the final of the Scottish Independent Retail Awards which take place in Glasgow on April 17.

It is shortlisted in the Best Hair and Beauty Salon category.