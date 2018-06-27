Mearns farming family “steak” a claim for the top prize

A Mearns farmer and his wife had a pleasant surprise while on holiday during the recent Royal Highland Show when they heard the family had won the Tesco/McIntosh Donald Best Scotch Steak competition.

Alan and Lesley Meston’s son Stewart called them in Italy to break the good news.

Stewart, 21, said: “We were runners-up a few years ago and we’ve also had a third-prize ticket but this is the first time we’ve won the top award,”

He received the McIntosh Rosebowl and cash prize of £1500 by QMS chairman, Jim McLaren, one of the judging panel.

The winner, from the Meston’s 400 acre farm at Chapelton, Stonehaven, was a steak from a 378kg Aberdeen-Angus cross.

It was selected from an initial entry of 180 carcases, from which 12 sirloins were chosen at preliminary judging at McIntosh Donald’s Portlethen meat plant.