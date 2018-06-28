Mearns tourism group hosts first fundraiser

A local tourism group is delighted with the success of its first fundraising event.

Our Mearns Tourism Association (OMTA) organised an evening of entertainment at the Balmakewan, Northwater Bridge, last Friday.

Guests included North Angus and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon, Jo Robinson, regional director of VisitScotland, and local councillors Alison Evison, George Carr and Jeff Hutchison.

A meal and entertainment were followed by a “Best of the Mearns” Raffle and an auction of Mearns’ experiences.

The event raised £900 to kickstart funding to help the association which has relied on the work of local volunteers and local goodwill to build an organisation to create an arts, culture and heritage tourism destination.

Jacky Niven, development officer for Kincardineshire Development Partnership, which has been supporting the group in its growth, said, “It is so encouraging to see the level of support for this initiative.

“The Mearns has so much to offer in terms of local talent, history and experiences OMTA want to capture under the Visit Mearns brand.

“Thanks to the hard work and goodwill of a handful of people, they are on the way to making it a reality.”

OMTA’s key aim is to build relationships between all groups, organisations and businesses across the area to create a cohesive prospect for the larger promotional groups.