New business group launch in Stonehaven

A north of Scotland networking business has expanded into Stonehaven.

BNI Scotland North, part of the global BNI business networking and referral organisation, launched the new group – BNI Hall of Fame – recently in the town’s Belvedere Hotel.

Members pay a joining fee and a monthly fee to be part of a group, which holds weekly meetings.

Each is formed on a competitor-free basis - only one business from a specific market sector is included in each group.

BNI Scotland North has 15 established networking groups in total, with six in Aberdeen, two Dundee and further ones in Inverness, Elgin, Inverurie, Montrose, Peterhead, Perth and Dunfermline.

Another group in Glenrothes is also at the start-up stage like the Stonehaven one.

These are called ‘core’ before formally becoming established groups.

BNI Scotland North is owned by Aberdeen-based husband and wife Bryan and Angela Kinghorn.

Mrs Kinghorn, executive director, said: “We’re extremely excited to be setting up a group for businesses in the Stonehaven area.

“There is tremendous scope for success and we’re looking forward to developing the group.

“We want to encourage local businesses to take part in the new group and the bypass will also make it convenient for others in the area to sign up as well.”

She added: “We’ve set a target for the group by calling it Hall of Fame.

“The title, Hall of Fame, is an accolade given by BNI headquarters to groups that become established with 35 members.

“We’re setting the bar high and hopefully like-minded people will be attracted to the group.”

BNI director consultant Aileen Merchant and Stacy Edghill, who runs Hibiscus Media and Events - a business mentoring and social media company - will work with Mrs Kinghorn to help grow the group.

BNI Scotland North has a total of 400 members.

BNI (Business Network International) is the largest face-to-face business networking referral organisation in the world, with more than 247,00 members in over 8,800 groups operating across 71 countries.

In 2018, the organisation generated more than £16 million worth of business for members.

For further information about BNI Scotland North contact enquires@bniscotlandnorth.co.uk.