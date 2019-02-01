Phone giant’s mast plans for Stoney

Phone giant Telefonica has unveiled plans to build more masts in the Stonehaven conservation area.

The firm says the new equipment is vital to boost the 2G, 3G and 4G network in the local area.

It wants to remove three existing antenna from the top of the 65 Club Masonic Hall, on Mary Street, and install six new ones along with remote radio units, combiners and a GPS module.

In a submission to Aberdeenshire Council, the firm acknowledges that the pre-application planning feedback considered the proposed upgrade would have a “negative impact on the amenity of the conservation area”.

It also notes that the application would be “unlikely to be supported” when considered in context with planning policy to protect historic and cultural areas.

However, the company is proceeding with its application as it views the proposed works as being the minimum which can be proposed if the area is to be supplied with an “optimum coverage solution”.

In a supporting statement, agents Galliford Try Telecoms says: “The proposal will contribute to the economic and social development of the community by bringing improved 2G, 3G and 4G services to those living, working and travelling in the local area.”