Salon wins yet another award

A Stonehaven hair salon is celebrating another accolade in an award-winning year.

Fusion Hairdressing was named best business in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area category at the Scotland Business Awards 2018 grand final.

The “gongs” were announced at a recent ceremony in Glasgow.

Fusion owner Sandra Hunter said: “We are over the moon about winning this award. It has been our third year getting this far so to win was amazing.

“It is a great boost for the team seeing all their hard work being recognised.

“A huge thank you to all of them for their dedication and hard work, and to all our clients who support us over the years.”

The award winners were chosen not only by public voting, but also included were ‘secret’ shoppers visiting the premises.