Stonehaven man takes up new role

A Stonehaven man has taken up a role at an Aberdeen-based investment specialist.

Graham Smith has joined the expanding team at Scott James Wealth Management – a representative of St James’s Place Wealth Management in the city’s west end.

Mr Smith has expertise in retirement planning, investment planning, protection, estate and tax planning following a career spanning nearly 30 years in the financial services sector, largely in the central belt.

He is a fully qualified adviser with a level four diploma in financial services and is currently working towards chartered financial planner status.

In 2012, Mr Smith took a break from financial services, having completed a part-time engineering degree at Glasgow Caledonian University.

He then re-located to the North-east to work in the oil and gas industry, before facing redundancy four years later.

Mr Smith has since returned to financial services and spent the past two years working as a paraplanner with a fellow St James’s Place Wealth Management representative - a technical role that involved research, data gathering, advice checking and report writing.

He said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to utilise my skills and experience and I’m looking forward to helping the team grow the practice by bringing new clients on board and providing exceptional service to existing clients.

“Having worked for a spell in the oil and gas industry, it has given me an important insight into the unique factors at play here in the local economy.”

Established in 2015, Scott James Wealth Management supports clients and their families mainly in Aberdeen City and Shire, Angus and Perthshire.