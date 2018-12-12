The Bay marks another year of success

A popular Stonehaven eatery is celebrating a hugely successful year.

The Bay Fish and Chips (The Bay) has scooped a number of awards and achieved some notable milestones in the last 12 months.

Chef director and founder Calum Richardson was voted Food and Drink Pioneer 2018 at the Scotland Food and Drink Awards for his work in sustainability in the fast food industry.

Hot on the heels of the win, the Bay was voted as having the best fish and chips in the world, in the Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Eatlist 2018.

Published in August, and rated as the highest-ranking UK entry, The Bay sits in the top 50 of 500 nominated world-wide eating experiences.

The business on the town’s seafront once again made the Sustainable Restaurant Association’s (SRA) list of the top 20 most sustainable restaurants beating off competition from outlets across the UK in September.

It then cemented its position on the sustainability map with inclusion in food critic Giles Coren’s new book.

The Bay has also been celebrating the 20th year of service of manager, Stuart Adams, and one of the most successful years to date was rounded off recently by a business trip to New York.

Reflecting on 2018, Mr Richardson said: “What a year. The Bay is no ordinary fish and chip shop – it’s a place that’s doing things very differently and my team and I are proud to say we work at the greenest, most eco-friendly chippy in the UK.

“Without such a great team and our dedicated, hard-working staff, we wouldn’t be where we are now and I’m looking forward to our next chapter.

“2019 will see us continue to overturn negative stereotypes about our industry, champion eco-friendly practice, promote sustainability and serve up really good food.”