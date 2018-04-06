Bypass work set to cause weekend delays

Significant delays are expected this weekend with further work related to the Aberdeen bypass.

A section of the A956 Wellington Road at Charleston is expected to close from 8pm tonight (Friday) until 6am on Monday.

The closure, for surfacing and verge works, requires a number of diversions and significant delays in this area are expected. Diversions will be sign-posted.

Road users travelling westbound on the A956 Wellington Road, who want to travel on the A90 northbound or southbound, will be diverted from the A956 Wellington Road onto the Old Stonehaven Road to Findon Junction, where they will be able to join the A90 and continue northbound or southbound.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor has been working closely with Police Scotland and the local authorities to time these works to take place during periods when traffic is normally quieter.

“However, the closure of the A956 Wellington Road is significant and is expected to cause delays in the area.

“We would like to advise road users who would normally use this route to consider whether their journey is necessary.

“If it is necessary, they should plan their journey in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

Bus services outbound from Aberdeen are not affected, however city-bound buses which would normally travel between Gateway Roundabout and Souter Head Road will be diverted during the closure.