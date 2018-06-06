Calum serves up a treat for care home

The owner of an award-winning Stonehaven chip shop has visited a local care home with free fish suppers.

Calum Richardson, of The Bay, called into Edenholme with his mobile van to support Dementia Awareness Week.

He wanted to highlight fish as an important part of any healthy diet.

Calum said: “It’s been really rewarding to be here to offer fish and chips to those who live and work at Edenholme.

“It’s a big part of the community here in Stonehaven and we’re very proud of it.

“I’d encourage everyone to think about those who are living with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s and what you could do to support them.

“It can be an isolating experience, and even a small gesture like a fish supper can bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Aynslie McKeith, assistant care home manager, said: “We wanted to do something different to mark this week, and both our residents and our staff have really enjoyed themselves.

“When Calum offered to visit Edenholme, we knew it would be a great event for our residents – many of whom are living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Everyone has good memories of fish and chips – they transport you to happy times and the tastes and smells can trigger positive memories.”

Dementia Awareness Week runs from June 4-10.