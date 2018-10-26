Cash handout from windfarm fund

Funding worth a total of £12,368 was handed out to a range of local groups and projects at the Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund Awards .

Group representatives attended to receive funding to support a wide range of projects and groups in the area of benefit.

Blue Energy, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the Hillhead of Auquhirie Community Benefit Fund to support local groups and projects.

Funding is available for the benefit of the communities living in the community council areas of Arbuthnott; Mearns; Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar; Stonehaven and District.

Administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), applications to the fund are assessed by an independent decision-making panel made up of representatives from all four community council areas covered by the fund.

The community benefit fund will be available on an annual basis throughout the working lifetime of the wind farm.

Successful applicants this round included: Arbuthnott Parish Church, Auchenblae Pre School Group, Catkins Football Club, Catterline Gala Committee, Kinneff Old Church Preservation Trust, Marykirk Outdoor Bowling Club, Mearns Pre School, Panthers Basketball Club, Stonehaven Fireballs Association and Stonehaven and District Talking Newspaper Association.

It was obvious from the smiles on the evening that the recipients were delighted to have been awarded funding for their individual projects. The awards evening was hosted by the Arbuthnott Hall, with commentary provided by KDP chairperson, David Nelson. Cheques and certificates were then presented by Angus Robertson on behalf of Blue Energy.

Mr Robertson commented: I was delighted to attend on the evening on behalf of the current owners of Hillhead of Auquhirie Windfarm Limited, Octopus Investments.

It was so inspiring to hear the many great stories behind the projects that successfully applied to the fund and we are pleased that our continuing funding is supporting so many worthy local causes across the area.

The Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund will open again for new applications on April 1, 2019.

For more information about the fund, or hot to make an application, visit:www.kdp.scot or contact the KDP office on 01569 763246 or via email at: officesupport@kdp.scot