Catterline joy from local artist’s work

The community of Catterline is celebrating recognition from the art world.

It follows the success of a major exhibition of work by noted local artist Joan Eardley.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced that Catterline would be one of 12 recipients of a plaque following this year’s applications to Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

An unveiling ceremony will take place in the village tomorrow (Friday, January 26) and a group of invited guests, including Catterline School pupils, will mark the special heritage event.

Eardley’s work was showcased by the National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh, where an exhibition ran from December, 2016, to May, 2017.

National Gallery curator Patrick Elliot, along with his team, visited Catterline prior to the exhibition and spoke to local people, including Catterline–born Ron Stephen, who knew Eardley when he was growing up in the village.

His vast heritage knowledge and stories about the artist - who died from cancer aged 42 in 1963 - and the community formed a video presentation, screened as part of the exhibition in Edinburgh.

The application to HES was put together by Dave Ramsay, director of Mearns Heritage Services.

This is the third plaque awarded as a result of his efforts.

Commenting on the award, Dave said: “I was absolutely delighted when I heard the announcement, as I knew it was a strong application.

“But to have another successful one was just brilliant.

“Aberdeenshire Council, the Mearns Area Team, and local community council all lent their support to the application as did the National Gallery.

Catterline Primary School carried out an Eardlery project with me, and made strong recommendations as to why Joan Eardley should be acknowledged in this way.”

Patrick Elliot said: “The exhibition explored the brief but brilliant career of one of Scotland’s most admired and influential artists.

“More than doubling predicted attendance figures, it was seen by nearly 45,000 visitors.”

Eardley was regarded as one of the great expressionist artists of the 20th century,

Tomorrow’s unveiling will take place at the Creel Inn at 1.30pm.