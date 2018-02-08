Catterline’s Holyrood praise

A Mearns community and its links with a prominent local artist are being highlighted at the Scottish Parliament.

North East Scotland Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has lodged a motion at Holyrood asking for recognition for Catterline, which has been celebrating the work of Joan Eardley.

A plaque commemorating her achievements was recently unveiled in the village.

It was awarded following the success of a major exhibition of Eardley’s work at the the National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh.

A successful application was made to Historic Environment Scotland (HES) by Dave Ramsay, director of Mearns Heritage Services, and Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced that Catterline would be one of 12 recipients of a plaque.

Eardley, who died from cancer aged 41 in 1963, spent much of her time in the village and her landscapes and seascapes of the local area were widely known.

Mr Kerr’s motion has been supported by around 20 MSPs.

It also refers to Catterline School pupils who sang about the artist’s life and were presented with a quaich for their involvement in the project.