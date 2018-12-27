Chapelton enjoys the festive season

Christmas was celebrated in Chapelton with a series of seasonal events taking place in the community.

Earlier in the month, the Christmas lights switch-on and the first festive fair were a huge success.

Held at Nether Cairnhill Steading, the fair gave residents a chance to enjoy mince pies and festive drinks while browsing a selection of locally-made crafts and gifts.

The event raised more than £800 for Pillar Kincardine, a charity dedicated to promoting positive mental health.

Newtonhill Primary School also joined the Chapelton community in getting ready for the holidays with trees in Hume Square decorated by the pupils with a 12 Days of Christmas theme.

Local knitting group, the Woolie Mamas, put their skills to work with a decorative hat for the telephone box.

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the development of the town, said: “Christmas is a time for coming together to enjoy festive celebrations, so it’s fantastic to see the community in Chapelton all working so hard to create seasonal cheer.

“The first Christmas fair was hugely popular, with many people coming along to enjoy the food, drink and gifts, while the lovely decorations from the pupils of Newtonhill primary and the Woolie Mamas have done a great job of spreading the Christmas spirit in Hume Square.

“We hope that both residents and visitors to the town can find joy in the wonderful Christmas feeling in Chapelton.”