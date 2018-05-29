Charity fundraiser

An Inverbervie woman is continuing to raise the profile of the Stroke Association in her area.

Andrea Watt is the charity’s community and events fundraiser for the North of Scotland.

The mother-of-two held a purple royal wedding party to mark the organisation’s Make May Purple month.

And the following day she was a competitior in the Baker Hughes 10k in Aberdeen to raise funds for the charity.

Andrea said: “I wanted my party to be a little different to other celebrations.

“I addition to the lure of watching royal wedding guests in their amazing outfits, I wanted to link fun and community spirit for friends and family for an important cause.”

She took part in the Baker Hughes event with daughter Rebecca, 12, who ran the 2k.

Andrea’s fundraising efforts have so far raised £200 for her employers.