Cheers! Band gets new beer

A Stonehaven rock band has teamed up with a local brewery to produce a self-titled beer.

The idea formed as members of Celtic Beast were sharing social media posts about their favourite local beers.

It is one of the latest of schemes by lead singer and guitarist Alistair Smith.

He explained: “I was sharing my fondness for Burnside Brewery’s Bavarian Weisbeer, which I thought was an incredible authentic German taste but which I found to my amazement was produced in Laurencekirk.

“Naturally, I was curious if they would make a beer for us.”

Burnside Brewery’s co-owner Gary Metcalfe, saw the band’s posts and reshared.

Alistair said: “Gary reckoned ‘Celtic Beast’ would make a good name for a beer as well.

“I was in shock and couldn’t believe it. My favourite local brewery making us a beer.”

The pair got down to work on a flavour and they eventually settled on a stout and dark beer hybrid, with a secret ingredient from Braemar being added.

The band and brewer will launch the Celtic Beast beer at a special Burns event being held on Saturday (January 27) at Drumlithie Village Hall.

It is in aid of Glenbervie School funds for educational equipment.

Tickets can be bought from the Steeple Shop in Drumlithie, or from the Burnside Brewery shop in Laurencekirk.