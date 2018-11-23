Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: Stonehaven counts down

The countdown is under way to the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights in Stonehaven.

It will form part of a community day in the town centre on Saturday, December 1.

Co-op store manager Daryl Black presents the cheque to Julie Lindeman, of Stonehaven Lions

Stonehaven Lions are spearheading the festive event along with the support of many local groups – Stonehaven and District Community Council, Mearns FM, the Round Table, the Rotary Club, the Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Business Association, Stonehaven Men’s Shed and many more volunteers and community organisations.

The community council has once again arranged the tree.

Organisers were delighted by the response from local people to last year’s event and wanted to repeat the community flavour.

The activities start at 1pm and continue until 6pm.

Winners of a competition among local primary schools to design a tree bauble will perform the switch-on ceremony, assisted by STV presenter Andrea Brymer.

Lions spokesman David Lawman said: “The Lions are looking forward to welcoming everybody along to the event and we wish to thank the many community groups who are coming together on the day to put the event on.

“We hope everyone has a fantastic time.”

Community councillor Jim Stephen added: “A big thank you to Groundwater, MGS Transport, HPS and Aberdeenshire Council for all their help and support – it’s a true community effort.”

A major fund-raising effort has gone into buying new Christmas tree lights for the town.

Various events were held and donations received to reach the target.

Individuals and businesses rallied round to lend their support.

On Tuesday, the Co-op in Redcloak Drive donated £250 towards the lights fund.

Store manager Daryl Black presented the cheque to Julie Lindeman, of Stonehaven Lions.

There is a full programme of activities on December 1 which it is hoped will have something for all the family.

It will include dance displays from many groups in the town, Stonehaven Youth Football Club will have a team impressing the crowd with their skills and Mackie Dance Group will be performing a routine.

The City Church will lead the singing around the tree.

There will also be bouncy castles, bungee trampolines and, after their success at the Feein’ Market in the summer, mini bumper cars have been invited back.

A nativity scene will also be in the Square.

The Lions Club will be hosting their popular BBQ and mulled wine, and mince pies will be available at the Rotary Club stall.

No Stonehaven Christmas event would be complete without the Round Table’s Santa Sleigh.

The town’s very own Santa Express – the land train - will be operating rides around the town centre during the afternoon.