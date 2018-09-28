Christmas tree lights set to sparkle in town

Fundraising has been continuing for new Christmas tree lights in Stonehaven.

Nearly 2000 people filled the Square for last year’s switch-on - but the condition of the lights when they were dismantled meant they had to be replaced.

A fundraising campaign was launched involving various groups and organisations in the town and around £3000 has been gathered.

The most recent event was a bag pack at the Co-op store in David Street, which has given strong support to the campaign, and £554 was collected.

Jim Stephen, a member of the Light Switch-on Event team: “We are very grateful for all the support shown so far from many of our local businesses, residents of Stonehaven and to all the volunteers who help.

“Your support is invaluable and without you we couldn’t do what we do. Your generosity will allow us to purchase replacement lights for our town’s tree.”

The Christmas tree switch-on is planned for Saturday, December 1.

Anyone wanting to support the event or make a donation should visit – https://www.facebook.com/StonehavenChristmas/.