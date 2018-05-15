Closures for slip road work

Traffic will be diverted through Stonehaven during overnight work on the new A90 slip road.

The southbound slip taking drivers onto the A90 from the B979 Netherley Road will close during the night for about two weeks from Saturday, May 19, as part of the AWPR project.

The road will close from around 8pm each night and re-open by 6am the following morning for work on verges and streetlighting.

Motorists wanting to access the A90 southbound at Stonehaven should travel via the B979 David Street, Allardice Street and then the A957 Bridgefield, Dunnottar Avenue up to Glasslaw Junction onto A92 Stonehaven to Dunfermline Road, which is known locally as the Coast Road, before joining the southbound A90.

Access to and from the northbound A90 from Stonehaven and the B979 Netherley Road is unaffected.