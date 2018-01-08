Co-op boost for local groups

Co-op members in Laurencekirk helped to deliver festive presents for organisations in the area through a fund-raising campaign run in the local store.

Staff held a special event recently to celebrate the cash they have raised for local causes over the past few months.

They presented Laurencekirk Playgroup with more than £3000 which was raised from Co-op membership holders, who are allowed to donate one per cent of the amount they spend on Co-op branded products to a community cause of their choice.

At the event, there was a special cake to commemorate the occasion, donated by local business Alli-baba Cakes and the Howe of the Mearns pipe band also welcomed those attending by playing a selection of traditional Scottish music.

The pipe band is another cause supported by the Co-op, and there was also a cake and candy stall to help raise further funds for band members. In addition, staff pledged to continue raising funds for the band in the run-up to Christmas for their continued support.

A spokesperson for Laurencekirk Playgroup said: “This extra fund-raising money will benefit the local children, allowing us to provide new resources and develop areas such as our garden and technology. A massive thank you from all staff and children.”

The next local groups in line to receive funding from the Co-op are The Laurencekirk Out of School Club, in partnership with Laurencekirk Primary School, alongside Fettercairn Brownies.

The Out of School Club said: “We would like to thank the Co-op kindly for their generous donation. This will be used towards wonderful new resources which our children will greatly appreciate.”

The Laurencekirk Out of School Club said: “We would like to thank the Co-op kindly for their generous donation. This will be used towards wonderful new resources which our children will greatly appreciate.”

The Co-op’s community fund is an ongoing scheme by which money raised by all the members in a community, together with money from shopping bag sales, helps to fund local projects where they live. Since September a total of more than £20 million has been raised nationwide.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “We’ve enjoyed helping the playgroup raise the money and look forward to seeing what new equipment they get.

“It was great to meet our new local charities and we look forward to working with them over the next twelve months to raise as much money as possible for them.”